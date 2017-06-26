What Do Men Do That Turn Women Off The Most?

We’re constantly told the things that women should or shouldn’t do in order to find the man of their dreams, but it’s about time we flip the script.

Madeleine Holden is a writer, who put her Twitter followers to the test, what are some of the things men can do that turn women off the most?  Here are some of our favorite responses!

-Long, dirty, unkempt fingernails

-You’re rude to waiters or other service workers

-You have bad shoes

-You tune out while she’s speaking

-You don’t use deodorant

-You tell her “she’s not like other girls”

-You constantly interrupt her

-You refer to women as “females”

-You have a pubey beard

-You’re snobby about pop culture

-You always have to have the last word

We’re sure there are plenty of other traits not listed.  What would you add?

Via AskMen

