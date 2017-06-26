Why Is This Guy Trying To Take Down Zola, Our Dancing Gorilla?

June 26, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo, dancing, Gorilla, Playing, Primate, zola

Last week, our very own Zola, a Dallas Zoo native went viral for epically enjoying his time in the swimming pool. In fact, he didn’t just like his pool, he loved it so much that he did a little dance while the cameras were rolling.

Since then Zola has been set to music…none other than “Maniac” from the hit movie Flashdance.

It was only a matter of time before someone tried to take down our Zola, ruining our fun and Zola’s dance reputation in the process. Meet Adam Pasick, who writes for Quartz. After doing some research, there’s scientific blah blah blah that proves Zola isn’t dancing but rather just playing. Apparently, non-human primates aren’t able to spontaneously move to a specific rhythm. However, there are other animals that can shake it to a beat…parrots, elephants, and possibly seals, sea lions, whales, dolphins, and porpoises. You can read his entire article HERE.

Thanks a lot fun killer!

