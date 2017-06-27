Allen Mom Cites Harry Potter as Why Her Son Missed 3 days of School

Sometimes perfect attendance is over rated.

A local mom from Allen TX, had to fill out an attendance excuse form for son after missing 3 days of school to go to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with his family. Nothing to serious though just a form that’s required for students who miss, 3,7, and 10 days of school. The mom already let the school know that her son would be missing, but still made her fill out the form. So she had a little bit of fun with it. Citing her son was learning “Defense against the dark arts” and that he “Already passed his O.W.L’s and N.E.W.T’s”. Anyone who’s read Harry Potter knows what O.W.L’s are. The mom’s brother posted a pic of the form on Reddit and has gone viral since. Check out the pic below.

My nephew missed 3 days of school to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Afterward, the school made my sister fill out this "attendance behavior improvement" plan. from funny

