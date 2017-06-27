Baby Born Mid Flight From Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas

Talk about a crazy messy flight.

Apparently the moment the plane backed out of the tarmac, a woman on board who was pregnant at the time did not look well. According to CBS DFW Mid flight the woman let the flight attendants know that she was in labor. Thankfully there was a nurse from Carrolton on the flight along with a doctor from Waco. “He just popped out — literally. So we just kind of like caught him,” said Rhondula Green, a registered nurse from Carrolton “I was kind of nervous initially, but when I saw the baby come in the nerves were gone!” The woman was abroad the flight with her two children, one of which watched her mother give birth from the window seat. The flight was diverted to New Orleans to let the mother and baby recover in a nearby hospital. Another woman captured the whole thing on video and posted it to social media. The video has been seen over 1000 times now. Check out the video below.