Bebe Rexha Throws Major Shade At Rihanna During Concert: “She Can’t Sing Those Nigh Notes.”

One of our favorites Bebe Rexha was performing in Augusta, Georgie when she threw some MAJOR shade at another of our favorites, and one of her former co-writers, Rihanna.

Bebe and Riri were both writers, along with Eminem, on the smash hit “Monster,” and during her show, Bebe decided to fill in the audience on a little behind the scenes info. Bebe told the crowd that she was actually the one singing the “oooh, oooh” parts in the official release of the song because Rihanna, according to Bebe, “can’t sing those high notes.”

Ouch.

Bebe Rexha admits she did the "oooh ohhh" parts in 'Monster' & shades Rihanna "She can't sing those high notes" pic.twitter.com/0Jg50fAPVy — Shady Music Polls (@TheFactsOfShade) June 24, 2017

So far, no word from either Rihanna or Eminem on Bebe’s comments.

Via Direct Lyrics