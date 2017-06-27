Charlie Sheen Puts Babe Ruth’s World Series Ring up for Auction Along with Ruth’s Yankees Sale Contract

Do you want to be the next owner of the Great Bambino’s World Series ring?

You can for the price of $555,991. The price has gone up since Monday, but that’s a rough estimate. Charlie Sheen has been the owner of two important pieces of sports history and is now giving them up. The actor revealed that he’s been the owner of Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring, and the original copy of the sale document sending the Great Bambino to New York since 2005. Now he is putting both items up on Lelands auction that will close on friday. Both items started at $100,000, and have gone up since. Sheen said in a statement “While I have greatly enjoyed owning them, I thought now was the right time to sell the Holy Grail of Ruth memorabilia so others can enjoy them. It is my hope that whoever buys these will be able to put them on display for the public.”