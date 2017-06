A professor at Emory University took a look at NFL teams and crunched some numbers and ranked the fanbases of the teams from first to worst.

Here are his conclusions:

BEST:

1. Cowboys

2. Patriots

3. Eagles

4. Giants

5. Steelers

WORST

28. Bengals

29. Jaguars

30. Titans

31. Rams

32. Chiefs

How did he determine the rankings? A formula that takes in account three key criteria including fan equity, social media equity and road equity.

