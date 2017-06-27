Czech Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest To Pick Interns

A power plant company in the Czech Republic held a contest on Facebook that asked the public to rate which bikini-clad intern applicant the company should choose to employ.

The power plant asked Facebook users to choose which woman was their favorite. The girl who won the most votes would be dubbed the “Bouncer of Energy” and awarded a 14-day internship at the company.

The competition however was heavily criticized by Czech news media and social media.“The competition is absolutely outside the bounds of ethics,” Petra Havlikova, a Czech human rights lawyer told Akutalne.cz. “In 2017, I find it incredible that someone could gain a professional advantage for their good looks.”

The company later apologized for the competition and issued the following statement, “The purpose of the competition was to promote technical education, but if the original vision raised doubts or concerns, we are very sorry.”

All the applicants were offered a position afterwards.

-source via foxnews.com