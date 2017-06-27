First Couple Gets Married At Taco Bell, And Now YOU Can Do The Same

Last February, we told you about a contest Taco Bell was having, where you could win your dream wedding at the fast food eatery. Thousands of hopeful couples entered the Love and Tacos contest, and finally this week, the lucky couple celebrated their nuptials.

The #LoveAndTacosContest actually had two winners this weekend: @DanRyckert & Bianca and these awesome wedding crashers. pic.twitter.com/Yj7eToCAMI — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 26, 2017

Dan Ryckert is a certified Taco Bell aficionado, and their love of the restaurant was something he and his now wife, Bianca Monda, bonded after they first started dating. Ryckert told People in April, “It was actually one of the first conversations we ever had. She told me that she’d pick Taco Bell over a fancy Mexican place any day of the week, and I knew then that we were going to be a great fit.”

And now, beginning August 7th, YOU can have your marriage ceremony at Las Vegas’ Taco Bell Cantina. The wedding package costs just $600, and that includes a ceremony performed by an ordained officiant, a private reception area for up to 15 guests, custom merchandise for the bride and groom, Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes, a Taco 12 Pack, a Cinnabon Delights cake and, last but certainly not least, a sauce packet bouquet

Is it wedding season, yet?

Via KTNV