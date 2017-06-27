How Hot Is Arizona? Hot Enough To Boil, Then Evaporate Water Instantly!

June 27, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Arizona, Boiling Water, Heat, hot, melted, phoenix, signs, trashcans

Summertime in Texas is hot. However, we don’t even compare to Phoenix, Arizona right now. DFW has only hit 100 degrees once this summer. ONCE!

Meanwhile, Phoenix has been hitting insane triple digits. Flights have been cancelled. Trashcans are melting in the sun. Water literally boils into evaporation on the concrete!

It’s reasonably hot in phoenix

If you still aren’t convinced it’s hot in Phoenix, here are a few pics for proof…like this person who decided to bake cookies.

Having a little fun with the Phoenix heat at work 🚘🔥🍪 Will post results later! #phoenixheat #azveterinarydentalspecialists #cookies #vetdentistry

A post shared by AZ Vet Dental Specialists (@azveterinarydentalspecialists) on

What about this poor melted mailbox?

This plastic mailbox melted due to the heat in Mesa, Arizona.

Isn’t this Fiji bottle supposed to be more square?

View post on imgur.com

Don’t burn your hands on the steering wheel.

Is that sign melting?

This trashcan didn’t stand a chance.

r0clBS7 How Hot Is Arizona? Hot Enough To Boil, Then Evaporate Water Instantly!

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Arizona!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live