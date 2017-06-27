Kelly Osbourne Is Blaming Starbucks After She Wet Her Pants At A NY Loaction

June 27, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Kelly Osbourne, New York, peed her pants, Starbucks, Tinkle

It’s not uncommon for restaurants, convenient stores, and even coffee shops to adopt some sort of bathroom policy. More than likely, you will need to buy something if you want to use the facilities.

Well, there’s a Starbucks in New York at the corner of West 27th Street and 6th, under fire from former reality star Kelly Osbourne after she was denied access to the bathroom. According to Osbourne, the Starbucks employees refused to let her use the toilet causing her to “piss in her shoe.”

As expected, Twitter is letting her have it. There’s a lot of…Why didn’t you use the restroom before you left home? Why didn’t you just buy something? There’s even one person claiming that this particular Starbucks is so small that it doesn’t even have a bathroom.

Now, Starbucks did respond to her tweet, asking her to send a private message their way.

Honestly, it does seem like a situation that could have been avoided.

