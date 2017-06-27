Nintendo Announces SNES Classic Console, With 21 Classic Games!

June 27, 2017 7:39 AM
Nintendo discontinued their wildly popular classic mini NES Classic after what seemed like a few months of availability.  But fear not, classic video game nerds.  The SNES Classic is on the way!

Like its predecessor, the console will feature 21 classic games, all preloaded into the system for you to enjoy.  Classic titles like Final Fantasy III, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past all make an appearance, as well as the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The console hits the market September 29th, and will retail for$79.99.  And if history shall repeat itself, you might want to snag one or two as FAST as you can!

Via BroBible

