Spotify Apologizes And Pulls Ad Calling Justin Bieber A “Latin King”

June 27, 2017 6:18 AM
Even though “Despacito” is no doubt the song of the summer, even Justin Bieber has some trouble remembering all the Spanish lyrics, even though he is on the song!

He’s faced backlash from fans and critics alike for muttering nonsense and nonsensical verbage while performing the song live.  All that focus has shifted gears however, after Spotify made a questionable decision in advertising Biebs and the song.

Spotify has apologized, and pulled an ad featuring Bieber, and calling him a “Latin King.”

A spokesperson from Spotify told the Huffington Post, “We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate ‘Despacito’ as key cultural moment when music genres crossover.  We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive, so we have pulled those ads.”

Via People

