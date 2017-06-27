Spotify Apologizes And Pulls Ad Calling Justin Bieber A “Latin King”

Even though “Despacito” is no doubt the song of the summer, even Justin Bieber has some trouble remembering all the Spanish lyrics, even though he is on the song!

He’s faced backlash from fans and critics alike for muttering nonsense and nonsensical verbage while performing the song live. All that focus has shifted gears however, after Spotify made a questionable decision in advertising Biebs and the song.

Spotify has apologized, and pulled an ad featuring Bieber, and calling him a “Latin King.”

dear @Spotify , take this down. this is disrespectful. I'm sure we all agree. -sincerely,

ALL LATINXS. pic.twitter.com/GZ56lzHncn — paletero papi (@pablocurates) June 14, 2017

Excuse me? He refuses to even learn and perform the song correctly. What is wrong with you, @Spotify ? — Princess Consuela (@Jessicainga) June 21, 2017

A spokesperson from Spotify told the Huffington Post, “We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate ‘Despacito’ as key cultural moment when music genres crossover. We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive, so we have pulled those ads.”

Via People