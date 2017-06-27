Taco Charlton Announces First Endorsement, And It’s Not Tacos, But Big Red Soda

June 27, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: big red soda, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, endorsement, football, local, taco charlton

The Cowboy’s much-hyped first round draft pick this year has signed his first endorsement deal.  In a swerve, Taco Charlton has not signed with a Fuzzy’s or Taco Bueno to be a rep, he’s sign the dotted line with Austin-based Big Red Soda.

In a statement, Taco said, “I love my name and I actually do love tacos.  Although I am new to Texas, I quickly learned that nothing goes better with tacos than Big Red, so I’m excited to partner with such a unique, iconic brand.”

And just in case you’re wondering, Taco has been hinting a possible endorsement deal with someone’s tacos, and has been going on whirlwind taco tour all across the Metroplex.

Via Star Telegram

