The 10 Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

On The Go Tours sifted through all of the hashtags on Instagram and came up with a list of the top ten most Instagrammed places in the world. From Paris to San Francisco, the locations on this list should definitely be on your travel bucket list.
10.) The Coliseum, Rome, Italy
9.) Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
8.) Statue of Liberty, New York City, USA
7.) Tower Bridge, London, UK
6.) Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA
5.) Empire State Building, New York City, USA
4.) London Eye, London, UK
3.) Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
Cape Royal, on the North Rim, provides a panorama up, down, and across #GrandCanyon. With seemingly unlimited vistas to the east and west, it is popular for both sunrise and sunset. Look for the Desert View Watchtower across the canyon on the South Rim. This popular viewpoint is accessible via a paved, level trail. > Point Imperial and Cape Royal are reached via a winding scenic drive. The trip to both points, with short walks at each and several stops at pullouts along the way, can easily take half a day. Photo courtesy of Christian Schroll. #Arizona #nps101 -mq
2.) Big Ben, London, UK
That's right Westminster Bridge finally has its own Instagram account! 🎉 We will be sharing all your amazing photos on and around the bridge every day! So make sure you use #westminsterbridge to be featured 🇬🇧 ===================================== ✨This stunning shot was captured by @the_antoinesc of #westminsterbridge Go show him so love he has an amazing feed #communityfirst ===================================== #london #thisislondon #toplondonphoto #visitlondon #photosoflondon #beautifuldestinations #lovelondon #britian #londonphotography #uk #bigben #riverthames #prittycitylondon #photooftheday #england #instagram #london4you #londonisopen #mylondon #ldn4all_signofthetimes
1.) Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
-source via uproxx.com