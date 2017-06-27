The 10 Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

June 27, 2017 5:48 PM
On The Go Tours sifted through all of the hashtags on Instagram and came up with a list of the top ten most Instagrammed places in the world. From Paris to San Francisco, the locations on this list should definitely be on your travel bucket list.

10.) The Coliseum, Rome, Italy

9.) Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

8.) Statue of Liberty, New York City, USA

7.) Tower Bridge, London, UK

6.) Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

5.) Empire State Building, New York City, USA

4.) London Eye, London, UK

3.) Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

2.) Big Ben, London, UK

1.) Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

 

-source via uproxx.com

 

