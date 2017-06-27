The 10 Most Instagrammed Places On Earth

Cape Royal, on the North Rim, provides a panorama up, down, and across #GrandCanyon. With seemingly unlimited vistas to the east and west, it is popular for both sunrise and sunset. Look for the Desert View Watchtower across the canyon on the South Rim. This popular viewpoint is accessible via a paved, level trail. > Point Imperial and Cape Royal are reached via a winding scenic drive. The trip to both points, with short walks at each and several stops at pullouts along the way, can easily take half a day. Photo courtesy of Christian Schroll. #Arizona #nps101 -mq

