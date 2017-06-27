Uber Now Lets You Request Rides For Friends And Family

Following a seemingly never-ending string of bad press, Uber has been making some big changes.

The most drastic of which saw the resignation of founder and CEO Travis Kalanick last week. But the company is also making changes on the user level. The company will now be giving passengers the option to tip their drivers within the app, a feature that has long since been employed by its rival Lyft.

Uber also unveiled yet another useful new feature that actually lets you request a ride for a “loved one,” reasoning that many people have mobility-challenged elderly family members who might not otherwise understand the technology themselves.

-source via uproxx.com