It’s DFW Restaurant Week’s 20th Anniversary and it is the Summer’s Premier Food and Wine Event! The best dining experience in Dallas and Fort Worth!

Register HERE for the chance for you and three of your friends to win the “Ultimate Dining Experience” with Nathan and Sybil at The Capital Grille. Brought to you by AMP 103.7 & Frank Kent Cadillac.

DFW Restaurant Week Presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers starts Aug 7th. Go here for more info.