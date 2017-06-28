Do You Think This Cat Looks Like Charlie Puth?

Yesterday, a girl named “Mars” Tweeted a picture of a cute lil’ kitty. So far, not newsworthy, right? Agreed. The thing is she compared the cat to Charlie Puth, saying they resembled each other.

I’ve spent a good 15 minutes staring at this cat, and I don’t see it. He’s white and furry and adorable, but I’m not getting the look-a-like factor. He doesn’t even have an eyebrow scar! The photo really started snowballing when the “Attention” singer himself shared it.

Now, all he did was add a kittyface emoji so maybe he’s not backing up her claim, but he definitely stirred up some intrigue. Comments range from “True” to “It doesn’t tho lol” and even this artist rendering.

So, what do you think?

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.