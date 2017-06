On Tuesday June¬†Ellen Page shared her rendition of “Lucky,” a song off of¬†Britney Spears’ “Oops!..I Did It Again” LP that was released in all the way back in 2000. And while this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard Page’s pipes work their magic, she graces the world with her vocals far too sporadically.

Check out the video below.

-source via eonline.com