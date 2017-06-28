JWoww Says A ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot Is In The Talks

Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed to E! Online she’s been texting Salsano and working out plans to bring Jersey Shore back for a reboot.

“I’ve actually been texting the creator of Jersey Shore and being like, ‘How do we make this happen?'”

But before you get too excited, it sounds like this reboot won’t be the same glorious, drunken mess it was back in 2009. Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have totally transformed in the years since the show ended in 2012, now both mothers who have traded bottles of vodka for baby bottles.

JWoww said she has a few demands if the show gets rebooted, which would definitely give the show a less wild feel than it was known for. “But I need to be in bed by 9 p.m. I have to take my family and don’t let me get white-girl wasted so I can’t find where my family is. So if you can help me out with those, I’d be down.”

-source via elitedaily.com