Lindsay Lohan Launches Own Subscription Based Lifestyle Website

Following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Lohan has launched her own lifestyle website which will give fans access to her “life, beauty secrets and lifestyle tips.”

In her first post on Preemium, Lohan explained to fans, “I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram.” She also encouraged her fans to “come see what I’m really up to.” And for the low low price of $2.99 a month, you can gain access to “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

😘😘Want to see what I'm really up to? Subscribe to my Preemium – link in bio – will be posting a lot on there these upcoming weeks 😘😘 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Already, Lohan has shared behind-the-scenes looks at recent video shoots along with more pictures from her trip to Turkey.

Via People