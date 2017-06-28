Lindsay Lohan Launches Own Subscription Based Lifestyle Website

June 28, 2017 6:09 AM
Filed Under: goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lifestyle, Lindsay Lohan, preemium, Subscription, Website

Following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Lohan has launched her own lifestyle website which will give fans access to her “life, beauty secrets and lifestyle tips.”

In her first post on Preemium, Lohan explained to fans, “I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram.”  She also encouraged her fans to “come see what I’m really up to.”  And for the low low price of $2.99 a month, you can gain access to “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

Already, Lohan has shared behind-the-scenes looks at recent video shoots along with more pictures from her trip to Turkey.

You can check out her website HERE.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live