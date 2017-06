If you have no experienced the cutest exercise routine we’ve ever seen, FEAR NOT, today is your lucky day.

Nash Farm in Grapevine will host two goat yoga classes each morning on July 15, 22, and 29. If you want to sign up, you need to act fast though. This is a fad the nation is absolutely obsessed with, and at only $20 a ticket, you can guarantee these sessions will sell out fast.

Tickets are available HERE, but you need to ACT FAST if you want to participate.

Via Guide Live