Mutts Cantina Kicks off Dog Days of Summer Today

It’s getting warmer in Dallas and even furry four-legged friends need to cool off. Thankfully, Mutts Cantina in Dallas has you and your pet(s) covered! Mutts Canine Cantina, is a one of a kind dog-friendly cantina that serves a wide selection of food and whips up some of the tastiest treats for your dogs.

Mutts Cantina will begin their Dog Days of Summer event today and will run through August 16. Every Wednesday from 5-8pm you can get $2 frozen custard + $5 frozen cocktails to cool off. The event is for all Mutts Members! Not a member? Memberships can be monthly or yearly here and start at $15.95/month. Not bad!

You can purchase memberships here. And if you’re looking for another reason to join, these cocktails with boozy popsicles are a great reason!