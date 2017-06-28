Oscar Mayer Introduces The “WeinerDrone,” The Latest Vehicle Added To The “Weinerfleet”

Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile is famous worldwide. On Monday, Oscar Mayer introduced a couple of new vehicles to its now expanding “Weinerfleet.”

The “Weinerdrone” is the world’s “first unmanned hot dog-carrying aircraft,” and is designed to carry and deliver one delicious hot dog at a time. It will drop hot dogs from the air to customers living in remote areas, where the Weinermobile would have a little trouble accessing.

Greg Guidotti, Oscar Mayer’s head of marketing, said in a statement, “We’re committed to getting our new hot dog in everyone’s hands — and going to great lengths to do this. We knew that was a job for more than just our existing Wienermobile. So, we’ve expanded our Oscar Mayer fleet, ensuring every American can taste the new recipe because we believe everyone deserves a better hot dog.”

Via Business Insider