Rihanna’s Mystery Man Is Heir To One Of The Richest Families In The World

Rihanna was recently photographed getting a little hot and heavy with a mystery man while in a pool in Spain.

Level of love & happiness I'm trying to be at this summer: mystery man with Rihanna in a pool in Spain pic.twitter.com/zCMbwKQcwK — Matthew J. Sánchez (@MatthewJSanchez) June 28, 2017

Rihanna's gettin' her mack on with a brand new man! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/aAVrqmZlc1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2017

Well it turns out this fella isn’t just some ordinary dude. His name is Hassan Jameel, and he is currently the deputy president and vice chairman of his family’s business Abdul Latif Jameel. This is one of the biggest companies in the world, and they have the exclusive rights to distribute Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. This dude is kind of a big deal.

The two have tried their best to keep the relationship as private as possible, but they couldn’t hide forever. And this looks like more than just a fling. A source close to the couple told The Sun that “this relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten.”

Via Daily Mail