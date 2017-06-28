This Dog Maternity Photo Shoot Will Brighten Your Day

June 28, 2017 2:15 PM
Maternity photo shoots are a special thing. And if you’re Beyonce, it’s a statement. But what about our four-legged friends who are pregnant? Twitter user Elsa Veria-Means of Olympia, Washington brightened up the internet recently with a photo shoot she did for her pregnant dog Fusee. She even had her dog fully decked in a floral crown!

You can’t help but notice Fusee is practically close to bursting in the photos. Of course, reactions from all over the internet brought even more joy.

See the photo shoot below!

