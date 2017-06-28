To Keep A Good Uber Rating, Tip in Cash

Once upon a time, you could keep your grade-A Uber rating by simply meeting your driver on time and being polite.

Those days are gone.

With the service’s new tipping protocols in place, experts have some advice on how to maintain that gold-star image. While the Uber app offers you the option of tipping 20, 25 or 30%, drivers surveyed by Harvard University say the best way to win their hearts is to tip in cash – which they don’t have to report – or even give a gift.

One driver recalls getting a bottle of Grey Goose as a thank you for a stressful ride.

Tip your Uber drivers!