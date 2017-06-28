You Can Own Justin Bieber’s Right Yeezy

June 28, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, concert, Ebay, Frankfurt, Germany, Justin Bieber, on sale, shoes, Yeezy

Justin Bieber took his Purpose Tour to Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday June 25, 2017  as part of the Wireless Festival and during the show, the Biebs got comfortable and took off his shoes, as you do when things reach max chill levels. Here is footage of Bieber throwing his shoes, one Yeezy at a time, into the screaming crowd.

As TMZ reports, Justin’s right Yeezy is currently listed on eBay for a minimum bid of 5000 euros, or approximately $5,700. However, TMZ points out that part of the sale will be donated to an unnamed charity.

Oh and it turns out Justin has unusually small feet!  8.5 shoe size.

-source via cosmopolitan.com 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live