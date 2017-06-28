You Can Own Justin Bieber’s Right Yeezy

Justin Bieber took his Purpose Tour to Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday June 25, 2017 as part of the Wireless Festival and during the show, the Biebs got comfortable and took off his shoes, as you do when things reach max chill levels. Here is footage of Bieber throwing his shoes, one Yeezy at a time, into the screaming crowd.

As TMZ reports, Justin’s right Yeezy is currently listed on eBay for a minimum bid of 5000 euros, or approximately $5,700. However, TMZ points out that part of the sale will be donated to an unnamed charity.

Oh and it turns out Justin has unusually small feet! 8.5 shoe size.

-source via cosmopolitan.com