As Facebook Hits 2 Billion Users; Mark Zuckerberg Compares it to Church

June 29, 2017 11:23 AM
2 Billion, Church, Facebook, Mark Zukcerberg

Ah, remember when Facebook just had one billion users. That’s so 2012. Facebooks numbers have doubled in five years and it also has a new mission statement.

Instead of “connecting the world,” Facebook’s intent is “bringing the world closer together.” In fact, founder Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is filling a need for connection and in organizing communities.

“It’s so striking that for decades, membership in all kinds of groups has declined as much as one-quarter,” he said, speaking in Chicago last week. “That’s a lot of people who now need to find a sense of purpose and support somewhere else.”

“We all get meaning from our communities. Whether they’re churches, sports teams or neighborhood groups, they give us the strength to expand our horizons and care about broader issues. Studies have proven the more connected we are, the happier we feel and the healthier we are,” he said.

“People who go to church are more likely to volunteer and give to charity — not just because they’re religious, but because they’re part of a community.”

