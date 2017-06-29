Coffee Shop Owner Puts Up a Genius Sign to Teach Rude Customers a Lesson

Mornings can be pretty rough if you haven’t had your coffee fix yet. However, manners are always important and forgetting them in the morning because a lack of coffee is not really an excuse. Luckily this coffee shop owner found a way to fix the problem and fast.

Roanoke coffee shop owner, Austin Simms, was just about fed up with rude customers and decided to do something about it. In an interview with WDBJ, Simms explains his idea, “I decided because I need to solve all the injustices of the world to start charging more for people who didn’t take the time to say hello and connect and realize we’re all people behind the counter.”

Simms put the sign indicating the new pricing policy and to his surprise it went viral with many people on the internet commending him for the pure genius act.