Genius Dad Buys Snorkels So He Can Nap In The Pool

June 29, 2017 4:54 PM
The pool is the last place you might ever imagine taking a nap, but not for this dad.

The dad of Skyler Nitschke, who goes by @Skyler_Nitschke on Twitter, proved that innovation truly solves any problem.  In order to snooze in the water, he bought a pair of snorkels.

Recently, Nitschke and her friends were chilling poolside when her dad, Dan, approached and said to the group “All right, it’s nap time,” according to BuzzFeed.  He then began taking a nap facedown in the family pool.  Nitschke couldn’t let this viral moment pass her by, and she tweeted the photos of her innovative dad taking his hydrating nap.

But if you’re questioning that the photos are in fact real, Nitschke assured people that her dad was actually sleeping when they were taken. She told BuzzFeed, “He was dead asleep, I had to go wake him up.”

-source via elitedaily.com

