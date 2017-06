Around 6:30am today, an 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed with a car at the center median south of I-45 in Wilmer, turning on it’s side, bursting into flames, according to CBS 11.

Fortunately the driver wasn’t injured.

No word on how many pigs survived and at one point they were scattered about 3-4 miles.

North and south bound lanes of I-45 were closed.

I-45 North AND South CLOSED in Wilmer Hutchins area!! Take Wintergreen or Belt Line West to 342/Dallas Ave. pic.twitter.com/WXiZFq0ns4 — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017

Wilmer Police Lieutenant Eric Pon said this morning they were still trying to determine the exact cause of the accident.