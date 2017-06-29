John Mayer Shrugs Off Katy Perry’s Best Lover Comment

Rolling Stone magazine asked John Mayer how he felt about Katy Perry saying he was her favorite lover and he responded with a simple shrug.

Mayer was unenthusiastic about answering the comment and said, “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you.” Then he admitted that he wouldn’t play the magazine’s game of getting him to make a controversial quote. John still hasn’t lived down an interview seven years ago when he dubbed ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm.” It was a compliment, but over-the-top.

So John simply told the magazine, “I’ve hacked this game. I’m 39 years old — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

John Mayer told Rolling Stonethat he’s taking a break from alcohol, but still self-medicating with weed.

John’s famous girlfriends include Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Minka Kellyand Jennifer Love Hewitt