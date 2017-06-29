John Mayer Shrugs Off Katy Perry’s Best Lover Comment

June 29, 2017 9:46 AM
Rolling Stone magazine asked John Mayer how he felt about Katy Perry saying he was her favorite lover and he responded with a simple shrug.

Mayer was unenthusiastic about answering the comment and said, “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you.” Then he admitted that he wouldn’t play the magazine’s game of getting him to make a controversial quote. John still hasn’t lived down an interview seven years ago when he dubbed ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm.” It was a compliment, but over-the-top.

So John simply told the magazine, “I’ve hacked this game. I’m 39 years old — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

John Mayer told Rolling Stonethat he’s taking a break from alcohol, but still self-medicating with weed.

John’s famous girlfriends include Jennifer AnistonTaylor SwiftMinka Kellyand Jennifer Love Hewitt

