Just Seeing A Smartphone Reduces Brainpower

June 29, 2017 11:12 AM
According to a new study, your brainpower is significantly reduced when your smartphone is in reach – even if it’s off.

Researchers at the University of Texas found that just being near a phone lowers the brain’s ability to hold and process data at any given time.

It seems the phone being nearby causes the brain some trouble. Even though people feel like they’re giving their full attention to any task at hand, the brain is still using energy to resist reaching for the phone. Just the POSSIBILITY of using the phone is a brain drain.

My phone is in peripheral vision as we speak. Is yours?

