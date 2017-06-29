Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Won’t Stop Hitting On Her. Niall Tells Katy, “Please Stop Being Mean To Me!”

In a recent interview, Katy Perry said that Niall Horan is always “trying to get my number,” and persistently won’t stop hitting on her. Katy said she’s laughed off the attempts, telling the 23-year-old Horan, “I could babysit you I’m like your mum!”

Well Niall has finally responded, and he himself laughed off Perry’s comments saying, “Katy, please stop being mean to me!” He added, “She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me. I just want to be her friend.”

The pair first met when Katy was part of the X-Factor judging panel that initially discovered One Direction.

Via Daily Mail