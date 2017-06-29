Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Won’t Stop Hitting On Her. Niall Tells Katy, “Please Stop Being Mean To Me!”

June 29, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Daily Mail, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, One Direction, relationship, swish swish, X-Factor

In a recent interview, Katy Perry said that Niall Horan is always “trying to get my number,” and persistently won’t stop hitting on her.  Katy said she’s laughed off the attempts, telling the 23-year-old Horan, “I could babysit you I’m like your mum!”

Well Niall has finally responded, and he himself laughed off Perry’s comments saying, “Katy, please stop being mean to me!”  He added, “She is just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me. I just want to be her friend.”

The pair first met when Katy was part of the X-Factor judging panel that initially discovered One Direction.

Via Daily Mail

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live