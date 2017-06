Southlake Carol just got Gronk’d!

The New England Patriots Tight End was here in Texas doing a meet and greet in Fort Hood and decided to sneak a work out in. He literally snuck in a work out. Grankowski posted on his Snap chat that he was getting his work out in at a random high school football stadium that he broke in to. That stadium just happened to be Dragon Stadium, in Southlake. He even thanked the high school as he was leaving. Check out his post below.