Samsung Is Bringing Back The Flip Phone!

There were few things more satisfying than dramatically closing a flip phone after a call.

Samsung knows a lot of people yearn for the simplicity of a flip phone again, so they have announced the release of the Folder Flip 2. It looks almost exactly like its predecessor, but has a larger keyboard. It comes in pink and black, has a 3.8-inch display, 2GB of RAM, a 1,950mAh battery, up to 256GB of storage, and a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. Two models of the phone will be made, an LTE model and a 3G version.

Unfortunately, for the time being the phone will only be available in Korea, but if the demand is high, hopefully it will soon make an appearance in the States!

Via The Verge