Snapchat Is Finally Letting Us Make Geofilters On Our Phones

Ever wanted to make a fun geofilter for a party but couldn’t figure out how to do it? Well, making Snapchat geofilters just got so much easier, according to Mashable.

Before whenever you wanted to make a geofilter, you used to have to go on the Snapchat website and work it out from there. But now, Snapchat has updated the filter so that you can design them within the app itself.

For a lot of people this is a serious game changer. So get ready to see a whole lot more new filters at parties and events!

But there is a small catch, making a geofilter on the app will cost you $5.99. So you should probably take a minute to think about it before making one for your apartment, office or your favorite park bench.

After you design it, you select the location and the time period where and when the filter will exist. When you’re all done, you pay for it and submit it to Snapchat for approval. The approval usually takes one business day, so make sure that you plan ahead for your Fourth of July party.

