Steve Carell Has Gone Gray & It’s HOT!

Hey, hey, hey! Steve Carell is looking hotter than ever at 54-years-old.

It’s just not fair. As men get older, they get hotter. And that includes going gray. Look at George Clooney or Jon Stewart or Patrick Duffy. All hot and have gray hair!

Well, we can officially add Steve Carell to that list. While doing press for Despicable Me 3, fans immediately noticed the new look. Carell has gone gray! Some have even deemed him a “silver fox.”

#SteveCarell attend ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on June 27, 2017. #thetonightshow A post shared by Steve Carell (@sapphire.sc) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

OMG! Michael Scott is dreamy!!!

Now it doesn’t end there. Carell is completely embracing his new role as hottie. The actor discussed his new look with none other than Jimmy Fallon. Apparently there’s a “silver fox” club and is comes with a bracelet that says, “Hunk of Man Meat.”

it’s also improving his love life. his wife finally said those 3 little words, “I love you.”