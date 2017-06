The idea that dads don’t have fun at the concerts they take their kids to is simply not true. At least not for dads Neil Cooley and Joe. The took took their daughters to a Little Mix concert and had just as much fun if not more at the concert.

Neil Cooley shared a video on Twitter thanking the pop group for the show saying he and Joe had a lot of fun. You can even see Neil casually sporting a Little Mix t-shirt. These are serious dad goals.

@LittleMix Me and Joe enjoyed your concert just as much as our girls did.. Amazing show, loved it. X pic.twitter.com/CL9MdV76Qz — Neil Cooley (@neilcooley) June 26, 2017

The internet responded because of course it had to.

OMG! You all 4 look adorable 😍😍😍I can't stop watching the video ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBlJ84SRbj — Adriyuyu 🐒 (@Adriyuyu) June 26, 2017

Best Dad Award goes toooo…. Seriously though; this means the world to your little girl. — Shea (@xxsheaxx6612) June 28, 2017