Too Much Activated Charcoal Can Have An Adverse Effect On Birth Control

June 29, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: activated charcoal, Birth Control, body, doctor, health, Medical, Science, Trend

Activated charcoal is a huge trend right now.  People are using it brush their teeth, to supplement detox diets, and its often used to turn foods to a very rich and dark shade of black.

If you partake in the activated charcoal trend, you might want to cut back on your dosage, because new research shows that too much activated charcoal can have an adverse effect on your birth control.  Gynecologist Alyssa Dweck, MD, confirmed to Insider that “The whole purpose of activated charcoal in the medical world is to prevent absorption of medications or drugs in order to prevent toxicity.”  Physician Linda Fan echoed Dr. Dweck’s statements saying, “It will absorb anything in your gut, good and bad.”

Small amounts of charcoal will not fortunately have no effect on your body.

Via Business Insider

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live