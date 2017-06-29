Venomous Snakes Loose On I-35 Access Road After Crash

June 29, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Crash, San Antonio, Snakes, Texas, Venomous

More than two dozen snakes slithered out of a vehicle after a crash on an I-35 access road in South Bexar County Thursday.

Along with about 30 snakes a baby alligator was on board according to KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle had a tireblowout causing it to rollover.

The truck was moving rattlesnakes, copperhead snakes, a large diamondback rattle snake and water moccasins, an official with Somerset Volunteer Fire Department told KSAT-TV.

The Texas Game Warden and Lytle Animal Control personnel were called out to the scene.

Both the driver and child inside the vehicle were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries were not released, KSAT-TV reported.

At last check, 23 of the reptiles were captured, one snake was dead but the baby alligator was still on the loose.

Authorities said they would make reverse 911 calls to nearby residents and businesses making them aware of the situation.

-source via ktvt.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live