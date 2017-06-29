Venomous Snakes Loose On I-35 Access Road After Crash

More than two dozen snakes slithered out of a vehicle after a crash on an I-35 access road in South Bexar County Thursday.

Along with about 30 snakes a baby alligator was on board according to KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle had a tireblowout causing it to rollover.

The truck was moving rattlesnakes, copperhead snakes, a large diamondback rattle snake and water moccasins, an official with Somerset Volunteer Fire Department told KSAT-TV.

The Texas Game Warden and Lytle Animal Control personnel were called out to the scene.

Both the driver and child inside the vehicle were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries were not released, KSAT-TV reported.

At last check, 23 of the reptiles were captured, one snake was dead but the baby alligator was still on the loose.

Authorities said they would make reverse 911 calls to nearby residents and businesses making them aware of the situation.

-source via ktvt.com