On June 29, 2007, the mobile phone world forever changed.

That previous January, Steve Jobs stood on stage at Apple’s Macworld conference and said they were introducing a “revolutionary device … that changes everything.” 5 months later, the iPhone was officially launched and sent to stores, and instantly became a must-have necessity for those who could afford it.

The first iPhone ever was released 10 years ago today. Here's how it has evolved over the years. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/8gnjD4Yl0o — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2017

Was anybody in line 10 years ago today?

Via Business Insider