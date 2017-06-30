Canine Corner: Mickey Mouse

June 30, 2017 9:34 AM By Sybil Summers
Mickey Mouse is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who weighs about 50 lbs. This happy, sweet, fun-loving dog is very affectionate and likes to give kisses. He wants to be a lap dog. He walks well on a loose leash and likes playing fetch. He’s a quiet, calm boy who sits for his treats, and he’s is full of personality.

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Mickey is crate-trained and house-broken. He is dog-friendly (big and small, male and female) and kid-friendly (loves them!) Mickey will be a wonderful companion for a lucky person or family.

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

If you’d like to meet this handsome guy, please submit an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

See Mickey Mouse in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week's Dog of the Week: Mocha HERE.*

 

