With Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest just around the corner (July 4), competitive eater Matt Stonie decided to do a little burger eating to prep. The challenge? Eating 4 In-N-Out 4×4 burgers in under 16 minutes. A 4×4 at In-N-Out consists of 4 patties stacked high with melted cheese. Stonie consumed 4 of those in 3 minutes flat and if your stomach doesn’t turn watching this, maybe you should consider competitive eating.