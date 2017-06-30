Ed Sheeran Really Hates Ticket Scalpers; Enforcing Strict Rules For Tour Entry

To say Ed Sheeran and his team are “vehemently opposed” to ticket re-sales would be putting it nice.

Last February, tickets to Ed’s charity show at the Teenage Cancer Trust were being offered on resale sights for as much as £5,000. Ed and his team released a statement at the time saying, “We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets.”

To battle fans getting ripped off, Ed partnered with Twickets as his official ticket resale partner. Twickets only allows fans to sell tickets to each other at their face value plus booking fee. In fact, tickets ONLY bought and sold through Twickets will be accepted into Ed’s upcoming tour. To make sure, fans will be required to bring four forms of identification before they are allowed into the concert venue: your tickets, booking confirmation, credit card, and a valid form of ID.

Way to fight the good fight, Ed!

Via BBC