Emilia Clarke Is Done With “Daenerys Targaryen” Role Once “Game Of Thrones” Is Over

We’re all gearing up for the seventh and penultimate season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and while the network might be looking at any number of ways to keep the tales of Westeros alive after the show ends, one of its biggest stars is ready to retire her role.

Emilia Clarke, who has portrayed “Daenerys Targaryen” since the show’s inception, says that once the show is over, she will no longer wants to continue the role in any capacity. She told Rolling Stone in a new profile interview, “I mean, I have no doubt there’ll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else. But I am doing one more season. And then that’ll be it.”

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…🔥🍯 #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

She also told the magazine, “It makes me emotional to think about. It’s my beginning, middle and end — the single thing that has changed me most as an adult.” Game of Thrones‘ seventh season is set to premier on HBO July 16, and Clarke promises the audience will be satisfied. “It’s a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. I forgot about that!'”

Via CNN