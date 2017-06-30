Fidget Spinners Are Catching On Fire

So, there’s been a rash of battery powered fidget spinners catching on fire. A family in Michigan and Alabama both reported that their fidget spinners burst into flames after they plugged them into charge. They both owned fidget spinners that had built in Bluetooth speakers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission conducted an investigation into the flaming fidget spinners but came back with some less than helpful advice: “Consumers should stay with products that have batteries when they are charging,” the commission said in a statement mostly filled with pro tips for not setting your house on fire. Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the charger from the manufacturer that is designed specifically for your device.”

They’re also looking into reports that kids are choking on the small toys. Lets hope they’re a little more helpful with their next investigation.

