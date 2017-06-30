Five High School Friends Take The Same Photo For 35 Years

June 30, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: High School Friends, photo, Viral

In 1982, a group of Southern Cal buddies visited a cabin on a lake in Northern Cal and took a picture together when you actually had to have a camera. And the rest is photographic history.

These friends made it a point to take a vacation together every five years – and retake the same picture. Such foresight!

Same lake, same cabin, same bench, in the same order, with the same pose.

The 2017 photo has just been released, marking the 35th anniversary of the original.

Scroll their six pics at FiveYearPhotos.com.

Wouldn’t you have loved to do this with your BFFs? Start now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live