Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull “Vintage” Shirt Line After Facing Incredible Online Backlash

June 30, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: backlash, clothing, Jenner, Kardashian, kendall, kylie, One of One, Shirts, Social Media, tops, vintage

An incredible backlash on social media has resulted Kendall and Kylie Jenner pulling their vintage t-shirt collection from online stores and retailers.

The Kendall + Kylie One of One tops sold for $125, and featured images of various musicians, including Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., along with album artwork from the likes of Pink Floyd and Metallica.  On top of these images were superimposed pictures of the Jenners’ faces, along with posts from their Instagram and the brand’s “KK” logo.

#kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kendallandkylie

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Daily (@kendalljennerdailyxoxo) on

Notorious B.I.G.’s mother slammed the Jenner’s for the design, saying they in no way contacted Biggie’s estate for permission to use his image.

Voletta Wallace wasn’t the only one who took issue with the Jenner’s fashion line, with many taking shots at the ridiculous high pricing, and the sisters’ use of other artists images and likenesses for their faux vintage style.

Kendall and Kylie said in a statement online:

These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.  We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.  The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed.  We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.

Via Fox News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live